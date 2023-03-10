A versatile, easy, healthy, wholesome dish that’s sure to satisfy and give you the energy you need to start the day. It’s delicious, creamy, sweet and all good for you.

Goodness in a bowl

Overnight oats or muesli, it’s all goodness in a bowl. Loaded with good for you ingredients like oats, nuts, dried fruits and superseeds that are all soaked overnight in yogurt or milk, this is a great make ahead breakfast.











About the recipe

The recipe I’m sharing here is a muesli my friend Rose makes often. In this variation she includes equal parts oats to other wholesome ingredients such as wheat germ, bulgur wheat and millet for a satisfying and filling muesli.

This is a delicious chilled muesli that you can make your own, as in you can adjust the amount of ingredients according to your preference. Add in raisins, dates, apples, banana and honey for natural sweetness, cover and chill overnight. The next morning you get this outstanding chilled oatmeal.

The next day just scoop as much as you want, top it with berries and fresh fruit, a splash of milk and enjoy a delicious bowl of wholesome goodness ❤️.

Perfect for snack time treat or dessert too

The muesli is so delicious and naturally sweet you can even have it for a snack or for dessert.

Just 1 step for a delicious overnight muesli

The recipe is so easy it’ll blow your mind. Just combine all ingredients the day before and refrigerate overnight.

The next morning muesli is ready to be scooped into bowls for a morning treat.

The best part is that muesli can be stored in the refrigerator for upto 3 days . Even better is that it is a forgiving recipe – as in add other good for you ingredients like rye flakes, hemp seeds, and poppy seeds. Or adjust any of the ingredients to your liking.

Here is a recipe for a delicious easy to make muesli with all the goodness that nature has to offer. Enjoy!

Muesli

recipe contributed by Rose

1/2 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup wheat germ

1/2 cup cracked wheat or bulgur

2 tbsp millet

2 tbsp flax seeds

2 tbsp chia seeds

1/4 cup hemp seeds (my addition)

1/4 cup rye flakes (my addition)

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 cup honey

3 cups whole milk

2 cups plain yogurt

2 apples grated with the skin on

1 ripe banana mashed

1/4 cup raisins

1/4 cup chopped dates

1/4 up sliced almonds

1 tsp vanilla essence

Cook’s notes: Adjust any of the ingredients based on what you have at hand. Make this recipe your own if you like 😋.

Directions:

Roast the oats, wheat germ, rye flakes, hemp seeds, and bulgur for 2-3 minutes on a pan until slightly browned and toasted. Cool the oat mix and then mix with all the ingredients. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

The next morning scoop as much muesli as you want, top with fresh fruit. If the muesli is too thick thin with any milk.