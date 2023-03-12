A delicious chunky creamy soup with loads of leeks, fresh spinach and tender potato. A filling soup that’s quick and easy to make.

About the recipe

The inspiration for this soup was a beautiful bunch of fresh spinach and a bunch of bright leeks. I was thinking I’d make soup with the veggies but felt they needed a little pumping up by way of something filling – enter tender cooked potatoes.

Potatoes add the body I was looking for and also makes the soup nice and creamy.

Quick and easy

This is a quick and easy soup that’s filling, delicious and nutritious. With lots of fresh spinach, flavorful leeks, and the hefty body of potatoes, this soup is a winner.











Leeks and Potato Soup with Fresh Spinach

Ingredients:

2 cups potatoes peeled and cut into small chunks

2 cups leeks finely cut

2-4 cups fresh spinach finely cut

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

5 cups Vegetable broth or water

1 cup milk (optional)

Chili flakes (optional)

Directions:

In a large pot warm 2 tbsp olive oil. Add the leeks and saute until tender. Next add the potatoes, salt and pepper plus chili flakes (if using). Add the broth or water. Cover and cook until the potatoes are tender.

Once the potatoes are tender, add all the fresh spinach. Cook for an additional 2 minutes.

Turn the stove off. Using an immersion blender blend the soup until creamy but still with little chunks of potato. Add the milk if using and warm the soup.

Taste and adjust for salt if needed. Soup is ready. Drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle of black pepper when serving.