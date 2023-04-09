Creamy Roasted Carrot and Squash Soup with Rosemary and a Head of Garlic

This is a hearty soup that is so easy that all you do is roast the veggies, add the broth, then blend into a creamy soup. That’s it!

The back story

My daughter Rani made this soup for our Christmas dinner that was creamy, delicious and so filling that we had to take a break before starting on our main course.











The ingredients

What makes this soup so tasty is the whole head of garlic that gets roasted with all the veggies turning it into a buttery garlicy treat that’s actually kinda sweet.

Along with onions, carrots and butternut squash the soup is a perfectly all-natural sweetened soup with the added herby fragrance of rosemary.

Add the cream for a decadent soup or leave it out and keep it vegan. Either way this soup is packed with flavor with good for you ingredients. A delicious soup that’s easy to make with outstanding results.

The recipe

Just toss carrots, pumpkin or butternut squash, onions, a whole head of garlic, and rosemary together with olive oil, salt and pepper.

Roast until the veggies are tender. Then on the stovetop add the broth to the veggies and bring to a low boil. Cook the soup for 15-20 minutes. Then blend into a creamy soup. It’s that easy.

Creamy Roasted Carrot and Butternut Squash Soup with Rosemary and a Head of Garlic

recipe from Rani

Ingredients:

1lb butternut squash or pumpkin cut into small cubes

3 carrots peeled and cut into chunks

1 large onion cut into chunks

1 head of garlic peeled and use the cloves

1 sprig of rosemary

Salt and pepper

1 tsp Paprika

Olive oil

5 cups vegetable broth or water

1/2 cup milk or 1/4 cup cream

Directions:

In a roasting pan place all the veggies and toss with salt, pepper, paprika and 2-3 tbsp olive oil. Roast in a 400F degree oven for 30 minutes until the veggies are tender. Stir occasionally to roast the veggies evenly.

Discard the rosemary. Place the roasted veggies in a stock pot. Add 5 cups broth or water and bring to a low boil. Cook the soup for 15 minutes.

Then carefully blend in a food processor or blender into a creamy consistency. Place back on the stovetop and add cream or milk. Bring to a low boil. Soup is ready. Taste the soup for salt and adjust accordingly.

Serve with extra black pepper.

Serve warm 🍲









Happy Easter 🥕🐇🥚!!!