A summery salad coming your way – this one is made with melon, kale and beets for a hearty salad on a warm summer day.

The occasion

My dear friend Shalini stopped by for my birthday last week and brought her signature salad. I use the word “signature salad” loosely as its not just one salad but all her salads are creative and delicious, and I always get a new cool salad recipe to share 🥰🥗.

About the recipe

This salad is unique in that it has melon like cantaloupe which actually looked like peaches when I saw it. As it turns out the melon had turned a pinky edged color from the beets that were also in the dish.

The melon adds a nice fruity dimension and absorbs the dressing so well that you get a savory, sweet and juicy burst in every bite.

With kale, melon, beets, onions and nuts this salad is wonderful at lunch time and gives a nice fill me up factor. Add in feta or any cheese for extra flavor, an avocado and egg to make it more substantial.

For a delicious juicy flavor packed salad give this kale, beet and melon salad a try.

Kale Beet and Melon Salad

recipe contributed by Shalini

Ingredients:

1 beet – I used golden beet. Peeled and steamed until tender. Cut into pieces.

4-6 cups curly kale

1/2 small cantaloupe cut into chunks

1 small onion thinly sliced

Toasted nuts of your choice

Any cheese you like (optional)

Vinaigrette

Directions:

Place the kale, beets, cantaloupe and onions in a large salad bowl. Drizzle with 1/2 cup dressing. Top with nuts and place in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

When ready to serve, toss the salad so the dressings coats all the ingredients. Let the salad sit for 5 minutes to marinate.

Serve right away.

Happy Salad Sunday!