Celebrating Hanukkah with Family and Friends at Dave and Rose’s 2023

Hanukkah the Jewish Feast of Lights or Festival of Lights was observed earlier this week. Here in our neighborhood our friends Dave and Rose hosted a gathering of friends and family to celebrate this beautiful festival. Today, I’d like to share pics from our Hanukkah party filled with love, laughter, family and friends 🕎 🥰.

To be honest, it’s been a while since we all met at Rose and Dave’s for their Hanukkah celebration. We haven’t met since before COVID, as in the last time we all got together was in 2019! Making this year’s gathering extra special for all. As one of our friends put it so eloquently …

“Thank you Dave and Rose for hosting this wonderful gathering, and creating a sense of normalcy again 🕎!”

Hello! It’s great to see you 😘

Time to catch up 🍷

Lots of laughter on the agenda 😄😄

Scrumptious Dinner on the Menu

Sitting down for a delicious meal 🧆

Dessert anyone 🍪🍰?

Happy Hanukkah 🕎

Happy Holidays and Happy Weekend Everyone 🎄!