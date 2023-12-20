Dinner at Shalini and Prasad’s and a Recipe to Share. Cauliflower Pepper Stir Fry with Cinnamon Spice

We had dinner with good friends Shalini and Prasad this past weekend and what a fun time the four of us had 🥰. Added bonus is I came away with a cool veggie recipe to share as well 😄.

Old friends and good times ❤️

The four of us have known each other for over twenty five years, so when we get together we have much to chat about. You could say we know each other’s family secrets Haha – which can be pretty entertaining 😀.

You know the old adage “I don’t think anyone has a normal family.” 😁 These two were having such a good laugh for a solid few minutes that I should have taped them rather than take pics 😂.

On the Menu

On the menu for the evening were delicious Indian dishes made by Shalini. Cauliflower and pepper stir fry, dhal with turnips, stuffed eggplants in tamarind sauce, and salmon pan fried with green chili garlic rub. Accompanied by yogurt raita, rice and chapati. A delicious assortment of dishes perfectly seasoned and presented.

Dessert was fresh fruit, sticky toffee pudding with ice cream, port for the ladies and scotch for the guys. Truly a wonderful evening with dear friends ❤️🥰.

Cauliflower Pepper Stir Fry

Cauliflower our ever popular veggie is sauted with peppers and given pizzaz with cloves, cinnamon, cardamom and turmeric. A simple recipe with delicious results.

Wonderful aroma of spices

While the stir fry is cooking you will get the wonderful whiff of cinnamon and spices. A comforting dish that is the easiest to make. Just stir fry cinnamon, cardamom and cloves with onions and garlic. Then add in the veggies, salt, and pinch of turmeric and cook until veggies are tender. Then add a splash of lemon juice and garnish with fresh cilantro.

Cauliflower Pepper Stir Fry with Cinnamon Spice

recipe contributed by Shalini

1 cauliflower florets cut into medium size pieces

1 bell pepper cut into bite size pieces

1 onion finely cut

2 sticks of cinnamon or 1 large stick

3-4 whole cloves

3-4 cardamom pods lightly crushed

1 tsp turmeric

Salt

2 green chilies finely diced – remove seeds to keep it mild

Olive Oil

Fresh cilantro for garnish

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Directions:

In a large pan warm 2 tbsp olive oil. To the warm oil add the cinnamon sticks, cardamom and cloves and shallow fry for a few seconds. You will smell the wonderful aroma of the spices.

Next add the onions, garlic and green chilies. Shallow fry until onions are tender. Add the turmeric powder and stir in.

Add the cauliflower and peppers plus salt. Mix everything together. Cover the pot and cook the veggies until tender about 5-10 minutes. Turn the stove off. To the veggies add the lemon juice and stir in. Taste and adjust for salt.

Serve warm with garnish of fresh cilantro. Serve with tortillas, dhal and rice or as a side dish with chicken or fish.