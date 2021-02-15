I do love roasted veggies a LOT! Today’s recipe is for roasted veggies with an Asian twist. My daughter made dumplings and pot stickers this past Sunday and I was thinking what else could I make to accompany them and an idea for these roasted veggies came up. This is an awesome roasted veggie platter to accompany any Asian inspired meal.

Asian inspired because instead of the usual olive oil that I use to roast veggies I used sesame oil instead. And rather than adding herbs I roasted the veggies with crushed garlic and dried red chilies. The result is a delicious roasted veggie dish with the fabulous aroma of sesame oil. Since these are Asian inspired roasted veggies I roasted a few bok choy too. Give it a try!

Sesame Garlic Roasted Veggies

Ingredients:

6 small sweet peppers

3-4 bok choy

6 baby carrots peeled

1 medium onion cut into thick slices

1 fennel bulb (optional) cut into thick slices

4 garlic cloves minced

2-3 dried red chilies

2 tbsp sesame oil plus 1 tbsp regular oil (not olive oil)

Salt and black pepper

1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450F.

In a plate place the veggies, red chilies and drizzle with sesame oil and regular oil. Gently coat the veggies with your hands.

Place the fennel and carrots on a baking sheet. Roast in the oven for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes take out of oven and place on a platter. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Set aside.

In the same baking sheet place the bok choy, peppers, onions and chilies. Roast in the oven for 20 minutes. Remove from oven and place on the platter. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Top with toasted sesame seeds and serve right away.

Serve sesame roasted veggies alongside noodles, dumplings or any Asian dish of your choice.

