Tuscan Summer Dinner at Babita and Shankar’s

Hello and Happy Wednesday! Hope you are having a good week. Today I’d like to share with you a menu suggestion for a light and summery dinner perfect for an al fresco evening . This menu has everything to make it a fun summery meal – garden fresh salad, garlic bread, pasta and roasted veggies. Serve it with a glass of wine and its perfect on a cool summer evening.

About the menu

This menu suggestion comes to you from our friends Babita and Shankar who invited us to their beautiful new home last weekend. With spectacular views of the Santa Cruz mountains from their grand balcony, to be honest one wants a simple summery meal to focus on the beauty in front of us. This menu does just that. Lets us appreciate the scenery while sipping a glass of wine with an Italian inspired dinner.

Tuscan style views and a relaxing dinner

With views like this, one can easily get transported to the Tuscan countryside and sit for hours and just appreciate the nature around. Which is exactly what we did when we went for dinner at our friends Babita and Shankar on July 4th weekend . We sat on their balcony and chatted away till nightfall. A perfect July 4th Sunday spent with good friends, good food and fireworks in the distance.

Tuscan Inspired Summer Dinner at Babita and Shankar’s

Dinner:

Crisp romaine salad with Italian vinaigrette

Roasted Brussels sprouts

Garlic bread

Lemon pasta

Dessert

Creme Brule

Wishing you a Happy Summer & Happy July!

