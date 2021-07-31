Our 2021 Summer Holiday in Kenya

Hello hello, happy Saturday and Happy August! How was your July? Relaxing? Spent it seeing friends and family? Maybe went on a vacation? For us we went on a long awaited holiday to Kenya. Yes! Kenya! In East Africa!









My husband Hitesh’s family lives here and we were supposed to have visited them last summer, but had to cancel because of COVID. This year our stars aligned and with our family fully vaccinated we finally made it after 4 years to see family in Kenya.

Where do I begin to describe how amazing our holiday in Kenya was this year. It was just perfect! We went on the most amazing safari, I got to celebrate my birthday with our Kenya family, we spent relaxing time at the beach, and hung out at home.











Our holiday was 2 1/2 weeks long. How do I condense the most amazing 20 days into just a few blog posts? I thought let me share our itinerary first, and then I’ll share with you photos from our trip.

ITINERARY IN BRIEF

Thursday July 8th. Fly from San Francisco to Dubai. Overnight layover

Saturday July 10th. Fly from Dubai to Nairobi Kenya.

Saturday July 10th. Arrive in Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta InternationalAirport in the evening



Sunday July 11th Day trip to Thika to visit Hitesh’s Uncle and Cousin Minal

Plan was to visit the David Sheldrick Animal Orphanage, Giraffe Center, and Kazuri Bead Factory. But due to COVID these facilities were closed

Monday July 12th. Fly from Wilson Airport to Mara Conservancy

Governors Camp Il Muran Tented Camp (3 nights)

Morning and afternoon game drives followed by sunset by the river

Tuesday July 13th. Morning ballon safari followed by bush breakfast.

Afternoon game drive with sunset tea and wine by the river

Wednesday. July 14th. Morning and afternoon game drives with sunset tea at hippo river

Thursday July 15th. Morning game drive. Fly back to Nairobi.

Transfer to domestic terminal to Joma Kenyatta International Airport. Fly to Mombasa.



Friday July 16 – Monday 19th. Family time at home in Mombasa

Tuesday July 20th – Thursday 22nd. Drive to South Coast at Deani Reef. 3 nights at Hotel The Maji

Friday July 23rd – Monday July 26th. Family time at home in Mombasa

Monday July 26th – Flight from Mombasa to Nairobi. 11pm flight to Dubai

Tuesday July 27th – Flight from Dubai to San Francisco

Tuesday July 27th – Arrive home in San Francisco in the evening.

We took over 5000 photos!

We had a phenomenal time in Kenya this time. The safari was the best we’ve been on! We saw animals roaming free on the plains of the Mara. The weather was a cool 50s, 60s in Nairobi and on safari. And in the pleasant 70s on the coast in Mombasa. The local Kenyan peopLe are AHMAZING! KENYANS ARE THE MOST KIND, WARM, FRIENDLY FOLKS YOU’LL EVER MEET!

We hung out at the most pristine beach imaginable in Mombasa,, and spent time laughing, chatting and eating away with family. Safari, beach, family time, what more could we ask for?













What I hope to accomplish with these blogs is to encourage you to look at Kenya as a travel destination. I hope you enjoy what you see and read.

Jambo. Habari

Hello and good morning in Swahili

Tomorrow my post on our brief stay in Nairobi and visit to Thika.

