Green beans and potatoes are great together in this Indian stir fry dish. Super healthy and low fat, saute with just three spices and cook the veggies until tender. The result is a delicious veggi stir fry that goes well with a warm bowl of daal and rice.

The Inspiration

This stir fry dish is a recipe that my cousin Uma shared recently. I had it at a lovely dinner she had prepared for our Indian fall festival called Navratri. The dish was one among many vegetarian dishes on the menu. This one was delicately spiced making it a simple veggie dish.











About the recipe

All you do is cut green beans and boil al dente and set aside. In the meantime cook the potatoes until tender. Combine the two. Then season with toasted mustard seeds, asafetida (hing) and chili powder. I also added turmeric because well, I just love turmeric and garlic because I love that too. That’s it. You get a delicious stir fry in minutes. Uma said sometimes she sprinkles besan (chickpea flour) at the end for extra flavor. I’ll have to try that next time. But first, here is the recipe for a simple, flavorful green beans and potato stir fry.

Green Beans and Potato Stir Fry

Ingredients:

2-3 cups cut green beans

3-4 yukon gold potatoes cut similar to the green beans

3 cloves garlic minced (optional)

Curry leaves if you have (optional)

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp asafetida powder

1 tsp turmeric powder

Red chili powder as much as you want or green chilies – 1 or 2 (optional)

Cilantro for garnish

Salt

Olive oil

Directions:

Cook the beans until tender but not mushy – I used the instapot and cooked for 7 minutes with 1 cup water and a pinch of salt. In the meantime, I cooked the potatoes on the stovetop with a little water for the same 7 minutes with a pinch of salt. Both should be tender but not too soft. Drain any excess water and set the veggies aside.

In a saute pan warm 1 tbsp oil. Add the mustard seeds and let them pop. Then add the garlic, green chili and curry leaves. Add the asafetida powder and turmeric and stir in the oil for 1 second and right away add the green beans and potatoes. You don’t want to burn the asafetida and turmeric!

Add salt to taste and cook everything together for 2-3 minutes for the flavors to come through. Green beans and potato stir fry is ready.

Garnish with cilantro and serve warm with daal and quinoa or rice or as a side with chicken or fish.