Farmer’s Market Soup of the Day. Artichoke Mushroom Bisque

Meaty artichokes and mushrooms and lots of shallots and herbs turn this soup into a flavorful bisque that is filling and satisfying.

The inspiration

The inspiration for this soup comes from a trip to Monterey/Carmel where we had lunch at Folktale Winery in the Carmel Valley Wine Trail. Artichoke bisque was the farmers market soup of the day. We had ordered a salad and a pizza too but realized that the soup was filling us up real fast.











The beauty of this hearty soup is it’s so filling you really don’t need much else. The bisque is thick and creamy and totally satisfying.

About the recipe

To make the soup I bought 1 bag of frozen artichoke hearts from Trader Joes. These are all prepped for you so it’s real easy. I added in finely chopped mushrooms, shallots, thyme, brown sugar and cream and cooked everything until the soup was done. Then garnished the soup with chili oil.











This is the type of soup when you have to like the strong flavors of artichoke and mushrooms because both these flavors come through strongly in this soup. Yummy in the tummy is what this soup is. The best part is that it’s ready in mere 30 minutes. Serve it with a slice of toast for a satisfying meal.

Artichoke Bisque

Ingredients:

2 cans artichoke hearts. Drain and crush the meat with your hands. Or use 1 bag of frozen artichoke hearts. I bought mine from Trader Joe’s. About 3-4 cups

3-4 cups finely cut mushrooms

2 medium shallots finely diced

1 tsp thyme

1 tbsp brown sugar

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

5 cups Vegetable broth or water

1/4 cup heavy cream or 1/2 cup of milk (optional)

Chives pr chili oil for garnish

Directions:

In a large soup pot warm 2 tbsp olive oil. Add the shallots and saute until tender and slightly browned.

Next add the frozen artichoke hearts and cook for 2-3 minutes. If using canned artichokes, cook the mushrooms first then add the artichokes.

Add the cut mushrooms and continue to cook for 2-3 minutes. Now add salt and pepper to taste and thyme. Better to add salt now after the mushrooms condense down as it will give you an accurate idea of how much salt you need.

Add brown sugar, plus 4 -5 cups broth or water. Bring to a low boil and cook until artichokes are tender.

Turn the stove off. Using an immersion blender puree soup into a thick soup consistency. (Be careful as the soup is very hot). Add splash of cream or milk (optional).

Gently warm the soup until its bubbling. Taste and adjust for salt. Soup is ready.

Serve warm with garnish of chili oil.

Happy Sunday Soup Day !