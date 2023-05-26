Friday Flowers. Bearded Iris

Hello and Happy Friday! Today I’d like to share pics of bearded iris that are blooming in my garden.

Decadent Stately flowers

Such stately flowers bearded iris are. Tall stems with the most interesting and unusual of flowers. They bloom in the spring and then the rest of the year you get a beautiful mound of blade like leaves providing nice greenery in the garden.

Here’s a look at bearded iris in a variety of colors blooming in my garden.

Yellow & Brown Bearded Iris in the Garden

Yellow Vanilla and Amber Bearded Iris

Chocolate Brown and Burgundy Bearded Iris

Purple and White Bearded Iris

Pink Bearded Iris

That’s a look at beautiful bearded iris in the garden. Next week pics of more roses blooming in my garden.

Have a fabulous weekend!