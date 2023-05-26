Hello and Happy Friday! Today I’d like to share pics of bearded iris that are blooming in my garden.
Decadent Stately flowers
Such stately flowers bearded iris are. Tall stems with the most interesting and unusual of flowers. They bloom in the spring and then the rest of the year you get a beautiful mound of blade like leaves providing nice greenery in the garden.
Here’s a look at bearded iris in a variety of colors blooming in my garden.
Yellow & Brown Bearded Iris in the Garden
Yellow Vanilla and Amber Bearded Iris
Chocolate Brown and Burgundy Bearded Iris
Purple and White Bearded Iris
Pink Bearded Iris
That’s a look at beautiful bearded iris in the garden. Next week pics of more roses blooming in my garden.
Have a fabulous weekend!
One thought on “Friday Flowers. Bearded Iris”
They always look so exotic!