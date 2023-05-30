This caramelized shallot stuffing is so delicious that it tastes good even on crackers or on baguette, and extra fabulous in this quick and easy egg frittata.

Shallot, Ricotta Frittata

About the recipe

For this delicious frittata start with making the shallot mixture. Saute shallots in olive oil until browned and caramelized, and add the fresh spinach and ricotta cheese. Then mix it into eggs and bake for 30 minutes. Really it’s that easy.

The ricotta makes the eggs extra fluffy and hearty, turning the frittata into a substantial meal. Serve with a side salad for a delicious brunch that’s good for you too.

Caramelized Shallots and Spinach Ricotta Frittata

Ingredients:

1 cup ricotta cheese

2 cups fresh spinach finely chopped

1 cup finely cut shallots – from about 4 small shallots

1 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper

1/4 Parmesan cheese shredded

Directions:

Make the stuffing: In a pan heat 1 tbsp olive oil and sauté shallots until slightly brown and caramelized. Set aside to cool.

In a mixing bowl add the ricotta cheese, chopped spinach, salt, pepper, and cooled shallots. Mix together. Taste and adjust for salt and pepper.

shallot spinach ricotta filling

For frittata mix stuffing with 6 eggs and salt and pepper. Butter a 8×8 inch baking pan and pour the ricotta egg mixture.

Drizzle with some parmesan cheese. Bake in 350-degree oven for 30 minutes until a a toothpick inserted in the frittata comes out clean.

Serve warm with a side of salad.

