Friday Flowers. Garden Rose Bouquets

Happy Friday! Hope you had a good week and are looking forward to the weekend. Today I’d like to share pics of rose bouquets with fresh picked blooms from the garden.











I’ve been enjoying my roses in the garden for some time now and then this week decided to pick a few blooms for myself to enjoy indoors. There’s so much beauty in my garden that I wanted to bring some of it indoors 🥰 💐.

Sixteen Candles

This apricot colored rose is called Sixteen Candles and I love it’s dreamy apricot melon like colored blooms.

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa has smokey burnt red colored blooms that bloom in gorgeous clusters. A dramatic rose that always gets a look twice.

David Austin Roses

Old Fashioned blooms in gorgeous colors with densely packed petals reminiscent of old world roses, David Austin roses are show stopper rose blooms.

Frida Kahlo, Hot Cocoa, Daybreak and Singin in the Rain

Orange striped rose Frida Kahlo makes a great cut flower along with Daybreak, Hot Cocoa and pale orange Singin in the Rain.

These beauties can last upto a week in the vase!

That’s a look at the garden and flora 😊.

Wishing you a fabulous weekend 💐!