Happy Father’s Day to all the Fabulous Dads! Wishing you lots of love and relaxation 💙.

A Poem from a Daughter to her Father.

Special Hero

by Christina M. Kerschen

When I was a baby,

you would hold me in your arms.

I felt the love and tenderness,

keeping me safe from harm.

I would look up into your eyes,

and all the love I would see.

How did I get so lucky?

You were the dad chosen for me.

There is something special

about a father’s love.

Seems it was sent to me

from someplace up above.

Our love is everlasting.

I just wanted you to know

that you’re my special hero,

and I wanted to tell you so.

https://www.familyfriendpoems.com/poem/special-hero

Happy Father’s Day!