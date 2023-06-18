Happy Father’s Day to all the Fabulous Dads! Wishing you lots of love and relaxation 💙.
A Poem from a Daughter to her Father.
Special Hero
by Christina M. Kerschen
When I was a baby,
you would hold me in your arms.
I felt the love and tenderness,
keeping me safe from harm.
I would look up into your eyes,
and all the love I would see.
How did I get so lucky?
You were the dad chosen for me.
There is something special
about a father’s love.
Seems it was sent to me
from someplace up above.
Our love is everlasting.
I just wanted you to know
that you’re my special hero,
and I wanted to tell you so.
https://www.familyfriendpoems.com/poem/special-hero
Happy Father’s Day!
2 thoughts on “Happy Father’s Day!”
Beautiful Poem!
Happy Father’s Day!
Happy Father’s Day 🌺