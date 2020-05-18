Veggie Planting on our Hill. May 2020

Good Monday to you all. I hope you had a quiet weekend and are ready for the week ahead. Our weekend was low-key, not much excitement to report, which is a good thing. We did a lot of gardening, planting little veggie seedlings, and went for long walks in our neighborhood, and that’s pretty much it; but then I’m sure that’s what we are all doing these days – limited going out and just staying home. Fortunately the weather has been pleasant around here and we were able to step out and get a good dose of well needed fresh air.

To start the week off I’d like to share these photos of our modest veggie patch that we worked on this past weekend. The weather on Saturday was spectacular!! Pleasant temperatures in the 70s, cool breeze and lots of sunshine, it was a beautiful day to be outside and do some gardening.

A special thank you to my fellow garden enthusiasts

First let me thank a few friends who shared their veggie plants with me for this year’s veggie planting. Because of the virus I haven’t stepped into a nursery in months, hence no chance to pick up any veggie plants this year. But friends Rose and Veena, and Padmini came to my rescue. Rose shared some of her pepper and tomato plants that she picked curbside from a neighborhood store here in downtown. While my friend Veena shared a bounty of veggie seedlings that she and her husband had been growing in their green house. And thank you to my friend Padmini for texting me to let me know that our newly opened OSH hardware store had veggie plants for sale. Hitesh immediately stopped by the store and picked up some veggie seedlings, garden soil and manure. So this year I have many people to thank for the bounty I get later this summer. The show of camaraderie among everyone during these crazy times is truly heartwarming and I thank you so much to my fellow gardening friends for sharing their plants!

My daughter my garden helper four years ago & now

My daughter Anjali was my garden helper for planting the veggies. I was reminiscing with her about how she was my helper in the veggie patch four years ago and I would love to replicate that photo now, four years later; and surprisingly she happily agreed! Four years ago she was 14, now she is 18 and heading off to college! Oh how time flies!

Then!

And Now!

What we planted

We planted a variety of veggies including tomatoes, zucchini, yellow squash, bell peppers, ghost peppers, and cucumbers. I am still on the lookout for heirloom tomatoes! Have a spot for 2-3 of heirloom varieties of tomatoes.

That’s a look at this year’s veggie patch. I’ll keep you posted on our progress as time goes by. In the meantime I am enjoying all the flowers abloom in the garden right now.

Be safe and healthy and please get some fresh air. Have a good week everyone.