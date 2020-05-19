I call this risotto Mid-May Risotto because I made it on a Saturday evening on May 16th with a variety of seasonal veggies I had. They included chard, leeks, zucchini, early spring onions and garlic among other things. When I saw these fresh veggies I couldn’t wait to use them all up! And since we have been having gorgeous weather here, I’m talking cool 70s, sunny skies and cool breeze, all this beautiful weather got me in the mood to make a light veggie risotto accompanied with a glass of wine, you know what I mean?
There’s not much to say about this recipe except its outstanding! Fresh veggies, lots of flavor, delicate herbs, and a hint of Parmesan cheese. Simple, beautiful and delicious, this risotto will have you dreaming of lazy summer evenings with a glass of wine and music 🎵🎶🎻🍷 and savoring every spoon full! Here is the recipe.
Mid May Risotto. Zucchini Chard Risotto
serves 5-6
Ingredients:
- 2 cups arborio rice
- 2 zucchini finely cut into small cubes
- 2 bunches of chard about 3 cups cut chard
- 1 leek white and light green parts finely cut
- 2 small onions or shallot finely cut
- 6 cloves garlic minced
- 1 tsp thyme
- 1 tsp oregano
- Salt and pepper
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- Olive oil
- 5 cups vegetable broth
Directions:
- In a pressure cooker or Instapot cook arborio rice with 4 cups vegetable broth plus 1 cup water using the rice setting.
- While the rice is cooking, get the veggies ready. In a pan warm 2 tbsp olive oil. Add the leeks, onions and garlic and fry in oil for a few minutes until the onions and leeks are cooked and tender.
- Next add the zucchini and chard, salt and pepper to taste and the herbs. Cook all the veggies until they are tender.
- Next add the cooked rice and stir it into the veggies. Then add the remainder of the 1 cup of broth and stir into the rice until it is absorbed.
- Add the Parmesan cheese and gently stir into the risotto.
- Risotto is ready! Serve with garnish of more Parmesan cheese and chili flakes if you like.
Hope your May is going well, as well as we can hope for these days. Please be safe, stay well and eat healthy with plenty of veggies 🍅🍆🌶🥦🥬.
One thought on “Mid May Risotto. Zucchini Chard Risotto”
Exquisite! What an absolutely perfect dish!
