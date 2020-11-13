Happy Diwali to all who celebrate!!
May the Festival of Lights illuminate every corner of your life.
May you enjoy this festival with your loved ones.
Wishing you happy new beginnings, bright days ahead,
health and prosperity.
Happy Diwali to all who celebrate!!
May the Festival of Lights illuminate every corner of your life.
May you enjoy this festival with your loved ones.
Wishing you happy new beginnings, bright days ahead,
health and prosperity.
One thought on “Happy Diwali!”
Happy Diwali!! Beautiful!!! Thank you for sharing.🙏🏽😘