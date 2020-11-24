“There’s No Place Like Home.” Happy Thanksgiving

Happy Thanksgiving! Wishing you a safe holiday.

On this Thanksgiving, I want to thank YOU!! Thank you for taking the time to read what I write, for all your comments, for your encouraging words, and for being part of such a wonderful community. I am truly thankful for all of you and I wish you a safe and happy Thanksgiving ❤️

“There’s no place like home.” The Wizard of Oz

This year more than ever this line from The Wizard of Oz seems to hold true. With everyone trying their best to curtail the pandemic, home is the safest place to be this Thanksgiving. And so I toast to all of you celebrating Thanksgiving at home this year. Because no matter where we live, on this Thanksgiving “There’s no place like home” .

I rename this Thanksgiving – Grumpsgiving ☹️🦃by Allison Hope. CNN

If you are bummed about Thanksgiving this year, you’re not alone. This hilarious opinion piece on Thanksgiving 2020 explains how despite having it good – gainfully employed, able to work from home, healthy, and living comfortably, how we can still feel sucky and not so thankful this year.

“You can serve up a portion of gratitude for your Thanksgiving this year, but don’t expect me to join you. I am going to focus on eating my feelings with extra helpings of sweet potato pie that I don’t have to share with anyone — because no one else is coming to Thanksgiving. In a year when a once-in-a-century pandemic collided with social and political unrest, an unhinging economy and job market, and increasingly severe weather events, I have plenty to be grateful for, I know. I remain gainfully employed and am privileged enough to get to work from home. As of this writing, I still have my health, not having yet caught the virus. And yet. I am incapable of feeling the joy that has, for every Thanksgiving prior to 2020, accompanied me to the homes of friends and family. There will be no road trips, no extended family hugs, no old friends in town visiting and reminiscing over a tall cold one. This year is all plot twists without the comic relief.

Yes, I retain the right to feel full-on Scrooge this year, and I invite you to join me.After all, forcing yourself to feel happy or gracious — when you simply don’t — isn’t a helpful thing to do. In the spirit of Festivus for the rest of us, and celebrating the anti-holiday to air grievances rather than pleasantries, I hereby rename Thanksgiving 2020 “Grumpstaking,” whereby we allow ourselves to feel whatever range of negative emotions we damn well feel like feeling without the pressure to proclaim all that we’re grateful for.”

So thankful for videos like this that make us appreciate the most humble of gifts

After that grumpy opinion piece here is a positive video that shows how it doesn’t take much when you are a kid to be thankful despite your circumstances.

