Thanksgiving is in 2 days! We’ve finally worked out our menu for this year’s stay at home family dinner. And it’s all vegetarian too!
Our Thanksgiving Tradition
Every family has their holiday traditions with Thanksgiving and Christmas being the two holidays that are synonymous with family traditions here in America. For our family, our tradition has been that we are always together on Thanksgiving, the five of us. Some years we head out locally to spend Thanksgiving in Wine Country or near the beach in towns such as Santa Barbara, Monterey, and Mendocino.
Thanksgiving holidays in Northern Caifornia
Family that cooks together…
When we don’t head out of town, we spend Thanksgiving at home and cook together. Everyone volunteers to make a dish for the evening and the cooking starts pretty early like 3pm. We have a lot to eat so we like to pace ourselves 😋😄.
Festive vegetarian dinner
The best part of our Thanksgiving dinner? We’ve figured out how to make our meal just as spectacular and delicious as any traditional Thanksgiving dinner out there. Its bright and cheerful with lots of greens, colorful veggies, delicious sides, decadent dessert and of course we too love our carbs – pasta is always on the menu.
Since traveling is not prudent this year, we are spending Thanksgiving at home. We planned and discussed what to cook and this is what we’ve come up with. Here is a look at this year’s Vegetarian Thanksgiving Menu.
Vegetarian Thanksgiving Menu 2020
Appetizers
Onion tart – Sri
Curried Butternut Squash Soup – Rani
Pineapple Ginger Mocktail – Anjali
Dinner:
Persimmon Salad – me
Roasted Veggies – Hitesh
Decadent Mac n Cheese – Me
Dessert:
Mexican Chocolate Cake – Sri
Coffee espresso homemade ice cream – Rani
Fresh fruit – me
Coffee – Hitesh
New recipes from our menu to come after our dinner!! Below are recipes that I’ve already posted.
3 thoughts on “Vegetarian Thanksgiving Menu 2020”
Making your salad for thanksgiving. Hope you are doing well.
Everything looks delish! Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours, my dear friend! Be safe and well!🥰🧡
What a lovely menu! And what a lovely family! Happy Thanksgiving, stay safe!❤️❤️❤️