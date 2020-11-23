Thanksgiving is in 2 days! We’ve finally worked out our menu for this year’s stay at home family dinner. And it’s all vegetarian too!

Our Thanksgiving Tradition

Every family has their holiday traditions with Thanksgiving and Christmas being the two holidays that are synonymous with family traditions here in America. For our family, our tradition has been that we are always together on Thanksgiving, the five of us. Some years we head out locally to spend Thanksgiving in Wine Country or near the beach in towns such as Santa Barbara, Monterey, and Mendocino.







Family that cooks together…

When we don’t head out of town, we spend Thanksgiving at home and cook together. Everyone volunteers to make a dish for the evening and the cooking starts pretty early like 3pm. We have a lot to eat so we like to pace ourselves 😋😄.











Festive vegetarian dinner

The best part of our Thanksgiving dinner? We’ve figured out how to make our meal just as spectacular and delicious as any traditional Thanksgiving dinner out there. Its bright and cheerful with lots of greens, colorful veggies, delicious sides, decadent dessert and of course we too love our carbs – pasta is always on the menu.















Since traveling is not prudent this year, we are spending Thanksgiving at home. We planned and discussed what to cook and this is what we’ve come up with. Here is a look at this year’s Vegetarian Thanksgiving Menu.

Vegetarian Thanksgiving Menu 2020

Appetizers

Onion tart – Sri

Curried Butternut Squash Soup – Rani

Pineapple Ginger Mocktail – Anjali

Dinner:

Persimmon Salad – me

Roasted Veggies – Hitesh

Decadent Mac n Cheese – Me

Dessert:

Mexican Chocolate Cake – Sri

Coffee espresso homemade ice cream – Rani

Fresh fruit – me

Coffee – Hitesh

New recipes from our menu to come after our dinner!! Below are recipes that I’ve already posted.

Happy Thanksgiving Everyone!

Wishing you a safe and safe holiday.

