Happy Friday! To start 2021 off on a healthy note, I thought I’d share some of Mother Nature’s colorful bounty that we received as gifts over the holidays. Our Santa Clara Valley truly is The Valley of Hearts Delight!
4 thoughts on “Friday Fruits. Nature’s Gifts”
Beautiful!! Happiness to behold!!!🥰. Happy New Year to you and yours!
So nice to live in a climate that produces fruit in January. What do you do with persimmons?
They are so beautiful! Like little nuggets of sunshine.
I know!! You described them perfectly 😘