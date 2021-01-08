Just Pictures, Stories From Our Home, Wanderlust California

Friday Fruits. Nature’s Gifts

4 Comments

Happy Friday! To start 2021 off on a healthy note, I thought I’d share some of Mother Nature’s colorful bounty that we received as gifts over the holidays. Our Santa Clara Valley truly is The Valley of Hearts Delight!

Fresh picked persimmons

Fresh picked lemons, limes and tomatoes

Farm fresh winter oranges

Late December harvest of persimmons (that’s it for the season!)

Fresh picked walnuts, lemons and apples

Handmade homemade cutting board

Seasonal holly berry bouquet

Home grown dried herbs

Wishing you a healthy start to the new year.

4 thoughts on “Friday Fruits. Nature’s Gifts”

Leave a Reply