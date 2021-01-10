Mediterranean Diet Voted Best Diet in 2021

And once again, for 2021 the Mediterranean diet has been named the best in the world.

Mediterranean Diet Voted Best Diet for 2021

What makes Mediterranean Diet the best in the world year after year after year?

Answer:

Numerous studies have found that Mediterranean diet can reduce the risk of diabetes, high cholesterol, dementia, memory loss, depression, and breast cancer. Meals from the sunny Mediterranean region have also been linked to stronger bones, healthier heart, and longer life.

It’s more a lifestyle than a diet that encourages mindfully eating foods, eating with friends and family, socializing over meals, as well as plenty of movement and exercise for a complete healthy lifestyle.

What is the Mediterranean Diet?

Mediterranean Diet includes simple plant-based cooking with the majority of each meal focused on fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans and seeds, with a few nuts and a heavy emphasis on extra virgin olive oil. Fats other than olive oil such as butter are consumed rarely, if at all.







Meat makes a rare appearance and is used usually only to flavor a dish. Instead, meals may include eggs, dairy and poultry but in much smaller portions than in the traditional Western diet. Fish however is a staple.

Very low use of refined sugar and flour except on rare occasions makes the Mediterranean diet a dream for folks wanting to keep diabetes at bay.

Easy changes for stellar health

I know it can seem intimidating to reduce meat, bread, sugar, and all the yummy foods that we all enjoy. But it is doable if you start with small steps. For example in the month of January how about substituting just once a week your daily meat at the lunch or dinner table with a vegetarian dish?

Or how about looking at bread as a treat rather than a norm. Opt for really good whole grain farm bread and you’ll be surprised how it feels like a treat. Have it two or three times a week rather than every day. Loaded with flavorful veggies such as artichokes, tomatoes, onions, radish, greens, olives, a slice of cheese, maybe an egg, mustard, salt, pepper, go for it – add all the veggies you want!

Exercise, eat lots of vegetable and fruits, eat less meat, eat more whole grains and fish, and cut down on sugar.

Simple diet with phenomenal results

In a nutshell the Mediterranean Diet isn’t really that complicated. When you consider that it’s not even about eating less but more about eating all the good stuff that’s good for our health, moderate exercise, and socializing more; it is a doable lifestyle to follow.

One step towards healthier eating. Flavorful Veggie Sandwiches.

Bon appétit !

