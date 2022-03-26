With citrus season in full swing, here is a recipe for all you citrus fans – an orange cocktail made with fresh orange juice and everything citrus.

About the recipe

I am a huge fan of anything citrus – Lemons, limes, oranges, tangerines, grapefruit – you name it I love citrus 🍊🍋🍋🍊. With beautiful juicy oranges in season here is a cocktail recipe shared by my daughter’s fiance Pranav.

It’s a refreshing fizzy drink and has lots of citrus flavors like fresh orange juice, orange liqueur, limoncello, and lemonade soda. I told you this is a citrus cocktail 🍊🍋🍋🍊🍹!

The Citrus Pranav Cocktail

makes 2 cocktails

Ingredients:



1/2 cup fresh orange juice

1/2 cup sparkling lemonade

1 tbsp Grand Marnier or any orange liqueur

1 tbsp vodka or limencello

Mint or thyme for garnish

For garnish slice of orange or lemon

Directions

In a cocktail shaker add a few ice cubes and add the Grand Marnier and and vodka or limoncello. Shake the mix. Add this to a small pitcher with fresh orange juice and stir. Next add the sparkling lemonade.

Divide among 2 glasses. Garnish with mint and orange slice. Cheers!