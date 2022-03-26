With citrus season in full swing, here is a recipe for all you citrus fans – an orange cocktail made with fresh orange juice and everything citrus.
About the recipe
I am a huge fan of anything citrus – Lemons, limes, oranges, tangerines, grapefruit – you name it I love citrus 🍊🍋🍋🍊. With beautiful juicy oranges in season here is a cocktail recipe shared by my daughter’s fiance Pranav.
It’s a refreshing fizzy drink and has lots of citrus flavors like fresh orange juice, orange liqueur, limoncello, and lemonade soda. I told you this is a citrus cocktail 🍊🍋🍋🍊🍹!
The Citrus Pranav Cocktail
makes 2 cocktails
Ingredients:
1/2 cup fresh orange juice
1/2 cup sparkling lemonade
1 tbsp Grand Marnier or any orange liqueur
1 tbsp vodka or limencello
Mint or thyme for garnish
For garnish slice of orange or lemon
Directions
In a cocktail shaker add a few ice cubes and add the Grand Marnier and and vodka or limoncello. Shake the mix. Add this to a small pitcher with fresh orange juice and stir. Next add the sparkling lemonade.
Divide among 2 glasses. Garnish with mint and orange slice. Cheers!
2 thoughts on “The Citrus Pranav Cocktail”
Yummy!🍊🍹 Can’t wait for brunch!😜
Looks delicious!🍹