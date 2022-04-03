Another hearty salad to share with you today. This one is made with farro that is soaked in lemon honey dressing and tossed with crunchy apples, spinach and bleu cheese.

About the recipe

This one is more of grain based salad with lots of farro which makes makes the perfect lunchtime salad that is nice and filling . By the time you add all the veggies, an egg and avocado it’s sure to keep you satisfied for hours.

To give the farro lots of flavor (because farro is actually flavorless) I drenched the grains in lemon honey dressing which gets absorbed in the grain. Then add in crunchy apple, baby spinach, green onions, red onion, and bleu cheese for lots of additional flavor. All these get tossed together with extra lemon honey mustard vinaigrette for a delicious salad that’s sure to satisfy.

You really want to be generous with the vinaigrette in the farro and also give the dressing time to marinate the farro for at least 30 minutes, and don’t worry that its a lot of dressing, because the farro absorbs it all up. Then right before serving, add in all the salad ingredients and toss together.

This salad is filling, delicious and super healthy. Give it a try.

Farro Salad with Baby Spinach, Apple and Blue Cheese

Ingredients:

1 to 1 1/2 cups cooked farro (I used quick cooking farro from Trader Joe’s)

2 green onion stalks finely cut

1 small red onion thinly sliced

4 cups baby spinach

Bleu cheese – as much as you want

Toasted nuts – your choice

Optional – avocado and boiled eggs

For dressing:

Juice of 1 lemon – about 4 tbsp

4 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp honey

1/2 tsp mustard

Salt and pepper

Lemon Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

Directions:

Make the dressing and set aside.

In a salad bowl place the cooked farro along with green onions, red onion, and apples. Add all the dressing and mix everything together. Let the ingredients marinate for 30 minutes.

Right before serving add the baby spinach, bleu cheese and nuts if using. Toss the salad so all the ingredients are coated with dressing and farro.

Serve with sliced avocado and a boiled egg.