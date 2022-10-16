White corn tomato soup is a deliciously sweet and tangy soup made with easy to find ingredients. Frozen corn, potato, celery and tomatoes with a few herbs – that’s how easy it is to make this outstanding soup.

The inspiration

The inspiration for this beautiful and delicious soup comes from a road trip we made to Sea Ranch back in early September. We had driven past San Francisco via the town of Mill Valley when we were hungry and stopped by local restaurant Pizza Antica. Here they had corn soup as the soup of the day.











I was really expecting the usual corn chowder, so imagine my surprise when this gorgeous bowl of soup with white corn and other vegetables floating in a pale golden broth arrived. It was sweet, little tangy and full of flavor – I loved it!

I liked that it was fresh tasting and appetizing to look at. The chili oil on top had found its way into the soup by the time the waiter brought it turning the soup into a beautiful reddish hue. I actually tasted almost a Spanish vibe to the soup.

With fresh tomatoes, white corn, potatoes, and celery – it was delicious. I was so looking forward to try making it at home. The best part is what I made tastes just like the one at Pizza Antica. Give it a try!

Soffrito Spice Blend

I picked up a little bottle of this herb blend called soffrito at Trader Joe’s. I use it when I make paella but thought let me try it in the soup. It’s got all the herbs and flavoring that the soup would need like dried onions, tomato flakes, crushed red peppers, rosemary, sage, and parsley. It worked! The soup is really flavorful with a Mediterranean flair.

White Corn Tomato Soup

Ingredients:

1 bag of frozen white corn – about 2 cups

2 tomatoes finely cut

1 large white onion finely diced

1 large potato cut into small chunks

1 rib of celery finely diced

Salt and pepper

2 tbsp soffrito blend – or just add in celery seeds, paprika, and a few herbs of your choice

Parsley for garnish

Olive oil

Splash of milk about 1/4 cup (optional)

Chili oil for garnish

Water or 5-6 cups vegetable broth

Toss in some greens if you have like kale, chard, or spinach

Directions:

In a large pot warm 1 tbsp olive oil and 1 tbsp butter. Add the onions and shallow fry until translucent. To the onions add the tomatoes and cook until they release their juices and become tender. Add the soffrito blend and stir into the tomatoes or whatever herbs you are using.

Add corn, potatoes, celery, salt and pepper plus 2 cups water or broth. Add the greens if you have. Cook until the vegetables are tender about 5-10 minutes. Add the remainder of the broth and bring to a low boil, simmer for 5 minutes.

Add splash of milk. Soup is ready.

Cook’s Notes: My soup was more red than expected because my heirloom tomatoes were ruby red and super juicy.

Serve warm topped with drizzle of olive oil or chili oil.

Happy Sunday Soup Day!