Happy Thanksgiving! May your day be filled with the warmth of love and affection of family and friends 🦃🍂💕.

Magical Autumn Scene in our Neighborhood

I had to share this magical fall scene in our neighborhood as we were taking care of errands one evening. This home was truly out of a movie set.

They had already put Christmas lights on their trees and these trees had turned a gorgeous yellow color.

A shower of golden hued leaves had fallen on their pathway leading to the front door. As if someone had intentionally sprinkled these leaves just so on their front porch.

The front pathway was lined with beautiful pumpkins in various shapes and sizes adding to the magical scene. Really a sight to behold! I expected a couple to walk up the isle ready to get married LOL.

A magical autumn scene just in time for Thanksgiving.

On this Thanksgiving celebration I would like to thank YOU – for sharing of your time. Thank you for taking the time to read my recipes, stories, travel journals, and gardening tips. Thank you for all your generous comments. Most of all thank you for giving me the opportunity to share a part of my life with you.

“The miracle is this: The more we share the more we love.” — Leonard Nimoy.











Happy Thanksgiving to you and your families!

May your day be filled with love, joy, laughter, and many sharing moments.

Love – It’s Universal

Let me end this post with this video that’s gone viral of a chimpanzee Mom and her re-union with her new born baby. This is the kind of stuff that makes me thankful for so much beauty in this world. Enjoy!

https://www.cnn.com/videos/us/2022/11/19/chimpanzee-mom-and-baby-reunite-birth-zoo-cprog-orig-aw.cnn

Happy Thanksgiving Everyone!