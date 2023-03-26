Here is a hearty stew made with white beans, super greens, carrots and sweet potatoes that are all spiced up with turmeric and cumin.

About the recipe

This is the healthiest stew you can make – seriously it’s packed with nutrient rich super greens, wonderfully healthy white beans, dense sweet potatoes and fresh spring carrots. All these fabulous ingredients are enhanced with aromatic cumin and turmeric.

The recipe is really easy

Just saute onions in olive oil until brown and charred. Then add in the spices, all the veggies and navy beans and cook with tomato sauce. That’s it. Serve it over quinoa or have it on it’s own for the most delicious and hearth healthy meal ❤️.

White Beans and Super Greens Stew

Ingredients:

1 can white beans, navy beans, great northern beans, chick peas or pinto beans. Drained and rinsed.

1 sweet potatoes peeled and cut unto thin slices – about 2 cups

2 carrots peeled and cut into thin slices – about 2 cups

6 cups Super greens of your choice – chard, kale, spinach, arugula, etc. – Finely cut.

6 garlic cloves minced

1 large onion thinly sliced – about 2 cups

1 cup canned tomato sauce

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Spices:

1 tsp turmeric

2 tsp cumin powder

Directions:

In a large stock pot warm 2 tbsp olive oil. Add the onions and garlic and cook the onions until slightly browned and aromatic – about 2-4 minutes. Add the turmeric and cumin powder and stir into the onions.

Next add in the sweet potatoes and carrots. Salt and black pepper and 5 cups water. Bring to a low boil and cook the veggies until tender. About 10 minutes.

Then add in the tomato sauce, white beans, and super greens. Continue cooking for 5 more minutes. Soup is ready. Taste for salt and adjust accordingly.

Serve as a soup or with a side of quinoa.