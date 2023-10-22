A chunky sweet butternut squash and broccoli soup recipe sharing today; all given a creamy texture with coconut milk. It’s hearty, sweet, savory and delicious, give it a try!

About the recipe

With fall in the air butternut squash already cut and ready to go are available now at the grocery stores. That’s what I used here in this soup and combined it with a bag of broccoli.

The soup is sweet from the butternut squash, and just to give the soup a different flavor profile than just butternut squash I added in broccoli which tastes amazing in this soup. These two veggies are the star here.

I fried up onions and garlic and added in dried basil. Then to make it creamy added a can of coconut milk. A delicious soup in just 30 minutes.

Quick, easy and delicious

This is the easiest and quickest soup to make on a fallish evening. Buy already cut up butternut squash and make it easy on yourself. Just saute onions and garlic in olive oil, then add in the squash and broccoli, salt, pepper and dried basil.

Cook the veggies for about 5-10 minutes until they are tender. Then add in the veggie broth and warm the soup. Blend into a chunky soup using a hand blender, add a can of coconut milk and simmer. That’s it! A delicious sweet and savory butternut squash and broccoli soup in 30 minutes.

Chunky Butternut Squash and Broccoli Soup

Ingredients:

4 cups cut butternut squash

4 cups broccoli florets

1 onion finely chopped

4 cloves garlic minced

Salt and pepper

1 tp dried basil

Chili flakes (optional)

4 cups veggie broth

1 can coconut milk

Olive oil

Directions:

In a large pot warm 2 tbsp olive oil. To the oil add the onions and garlic and shallow fry until tender about 3 minutes. Add chili flakes if using. Next add the butternut squash, broccoli, salt and pepper to taste, plus dried basil. Cover the pot and cook veggies until tender about 5-7 minutes.

Add all the veggie broth and bring soup to a low boil. Turn the stove off. Using a hand blender blend the soup into a chunky texture. Turn the stove back on. Add the coconut milk and bring soup to a low simmer.

Soup is ready. Taste for salt and adjust accordingly. Serve warm with extra black pepper.