A delicious carrot cake made with fresh grated carrots, apple sauce, nuts and sweet fragrant spices, this is a wonderfully moist and delicious cake.

About the recipe

I’d just received straight from the farm fresh picked carrots and a spiced carrot cake was calling it’s name 🥕.

This recipe is shared by fellow food blogger Linda of the thedutchbaker. Linda explains that it’s fresh grated carrots that give the cake it’s moist texture, so go ahead and grate a carrot or two, it’s well worth the effort.

The other ingredients that makes this cake fabulous are apple sauce, walnuts, pecans, and fragrant spices such as cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg.

This is an earthy, nutty carrot cake that will have you starting your day on a happy note 🥕🎶. Or pick you up at tea time on a happy note 🎵 🥕.

Do you love baking?

If you’re a fan of baking sweets and treats, sign up for Linda’s blog thedutchbaker for a great selection of homemade baked cakes and sweets.

Carrot Cake Loaf

recipe from thedutchbaker.com

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups (190gms) all purpose flour

1 1/4 teaspoon baking powder

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2teaspoon cinnamon

3/4 teaspoon ginger

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup (80mls) oil

1/2 cup soft brown (100gms) sugar

1/4 cup (50gms) sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/3 cup (80gms) unsweetened applesauce, store bought or homemade

1 1/2 cups (2 large) carrots, freshly grated

1/3 cup (80mls) buttermilk or sour cream or full fat Greek yogurt

1/2 cup (120gms) toasted chopped walnuts or pecans

Streusel Topping (optional)

(optional) 2 tablespoons (30gms) soft brown sugar

1 tablespoon white sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/3 cup f(40gms) flour

3 tablespoons (35gms) cold salted butter

Pinch of salt



Cook’s notes: This recipe can be used to make 12 carrot cake muffins or 1 8inch loaf pan or a 9 inch round cake. I left out the streusel in my cake, but feel free to add it in yours.

Directions:

Preheat oven to 180C/350F. Grease and flour an 8×4 inch loaf pan.

Chop up raw walnuts or pecans and placed on a baking tray lined with baking paper. Bake in the oven for 6 to 8 minutes, stirring half way. Set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, spices, salt, baking powder and baking soda.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the oil, sugars, eggs, sour cream and vanilla until well combined. Stir in the applesauce.

Stir the grated carrots and walnuts (and raisins if using) into the flour mix. Add this mix to the egg batter and stir until just combined. Don’t over mix, batter will be slightly thick and lumpy.

Pour batter into prepared cake pan then sprinkle with streusel on top. Bake until cooked through, 40 to 45 minutes until a knife or toothpick comes out clean or with a few moist crumbs.

Cool cake on a wire rack for about 15-30 minutes then remove cake and continue to cool completely. Slice and serve along with a cup of tea or coffee 🫖☕️.











Enjoy the piece with a cup of tea for a relaxing afternoon treat 🫖🥮.