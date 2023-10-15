Golden Beet and Carrot Curry with Baby Kale and Coconut Milk

Think sweet and savory with the lovely fragrance of curry leaves that gets absorbed into beets and carrots.

About the recipe

The beauty in this sweet savory curry is in its simplicity. Keeping it light and flavorful this stew uses curry leaves, onions and garlic as the flavor enhancers. Curry leaves add their fabulous fragrance while the onions and garlic give the dish their intense flavor.

A fabulous fall-inspired recipe

This stew makes a wonderful fall inspired recipe as the veggies can easily be substituted with butternut squash or pumpkin or sweet potato for a delicious warm stew on a cool fall evening. And because greens are always a wonderful addition, I added in a generous amount of baby kale. For an easy stew with the wonderful fragrance of curry leaves give this beet and carrot curry with coconut milk a try.

Golden Beet and Carrot Curry with Curry Leaves and Coconut Milk

Ingredients:

2 golden beets peeled and cut into pieces OR try it with butternut squash – about 4 cups of cut squash

2 carrots cut into 2 inch long chunks

1 onion thinly sliced

3-5 garlic cloves minced

6-7 curry leaves

1-2 green chilies cut lenghtwise. Remove seeds to keep it mild if you choose.

Greens of your choice finely cut – about 2-3 cups

Salt

Coconut oil or Olive oil

1 tbsp brown sugar

Tofu (optional)

Juice of 1 lemon



Directions:

First steam the beets and carrots with a splash of water and salt until tender.

In a separate pot warm 2 tbsp olive oil. Add the green chilies and curry leaves and shallow fry for a few seconds. Then add the onions and garlic and cook until the onions are tender about 2-4 minutes.

To the onion mixture add the steamed beets and carrots. Add the baby kale and gently stir the veggies together. Next add can of coconut milk and brown sugar, plus tofu if using, bring the stew to a low boil. Taste for salt and adjust accordingly. Turn the stove off. Add the fresh lemon juice and stir in. Beet and carrot curry is ready. Serve warm with basmati rice.