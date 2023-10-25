This fall inspired dish turned out better than I ever expected! Sweet butternut squash that’s roasted with spices such as cumin, coriander and turmeric; and then tossed with tofu and fried onions. Super healthy and beyond delicious this is a must try this fall season!

About the recipe

I must admit this was a pleasant pivot from my original plans. I was planning on making a spicy roasted butternut squash soup but when these spicy roasted butternut squash came out of the oven and I gave it a taste – it felt like a shame to blend them into a soup. So I decided to make this stir fry instead.

I fried up some onions and tofu with a touch of turmeric on the stovetop and combined them with the spicy roasted butternut squash. Together they make a phenomenal stir fry which can be had with tortillas, as a side dish or with dhal and quinoa.

The best part is that this stir fry is soo delicious and easy you’ll be making this one again and again!

Spicy Roasted Pumpkin and Tofu Stir Fry

Ingredients:

4-6 cups cut up butternut squash or pumpkin

1 onion finely cut

1 block of firm tofu cut into small chunks

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp turmeric

1/2 tsp chili powder

Salt

Olive oil

Cilantro for garnish

Directions:

Roast the butternut squash: Spread the squash on a baking sheet. Drizzle with 2 tbsp olive oil and all the spices plus 1 tsp salt. Toss everything together. Bake in 400 degree oven for 20-30 minutes until the butternut squash is tender.

In a pan warm 1 tbsp oil and shallow fry tofu with a pinch of turmeric until the tofu is browned.

In another pot fry up the onion with a little oil until the the onions are tender. Add the roasted butternut squash and tofu and stir to combine. Taste and adjust for salt. Garnish with cilantro. Stir fry is ready.

Serve warm.