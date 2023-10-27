October in Sonoma Wine Country

Hello and Happy Friday! Hope you had a good week and are ready for the weekend. We just got back from a relaxing couple days in Sonoma Wine Country.

Sonoma was HOT 🔥!

Unexpected fall weather awaited us in Sonoma – we had a 2-day heatwave! Temperatures went up to 96! And of course the day we were heading back the weather became cool again 😉.

When in Sonoma …🍷

Sonoma wine country and wine tasting go hand in hand 🍷🍷.

We checked out a new winery for us called Robert Young. A wonderful winery with a relaxed vibe and scenery to swoon over.

Wine needs food 🍜

After wine tasting on one of the days we headed for lunch and I was fancying ramen; so we stopped by a ramen place in Santa Rosa. I have to share this video that I took at the restaurant. It’s just too cute! The restaurant is called Kiraku Sushi and Ramen.

The smile is priceless 😄.

This is the veggie ramen I had 😋

A little tit bit on this year’s wine harvest

Folks, driving around I saw so many vineyards dripping with grapes 🍇🍇🍇. As it turns out Sonoma and Napa Wine Country had mild summer this year and the harvest has been delayed by two months! By now the harvest is usually over, but not this year. The wineries don’t expect to harvest until early November and are hoping for more 90 degree heat waves 🔥!

Last year when we visited Sonoma in the fall the vineyards had turned a gorgeous red and orange.

This year no sign of color change at all, in fact the vines were green as can be.

Relaxing few days in Sonoma Wine Country

We had a wonderful few days in Sonoma wine country. It was really therapeutic to get away during the week for a couple days and relax, I felt like a kid playing hooky 😄.











Hope you had a good week.

Wishing you a wonderful weekend!



