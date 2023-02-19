A delicious noodle soup made with noodles of your choice that’s floating in miso soup jazzed up with ginger, garlic and pan fried veggies. An easy recipe that’s perfect for a Friday night stay at home dinner or any night stay at home dinner. Give it a try.

About the recipe

I do love a good bowl of ramen and when my daughter Anjali is home from school ramen is definitely on dinner rotation. This recipe is for a delicious miso veggie ramen which I made when she came home for the weekend.

Made extra flavorful with ginger, garlic, Asian chili sauce, sesame oil and veggies such as bell pepper, spinach, mushrooms and green onions, this ramen bowl is packed with nutrients and good for you ingredients.











The awesome flavor pan fried veggies

I like to pan fry the veggies before adding them to the broth because the slightly charred cooked flavor that comes from sauteing veggies tastes awesome in miso broth. You don’t get thant same flavor when these veggies are added in raw.

How to make miso veggie ramen

In a large pot fry up garlic and ginger and then add in water. Bring to a low boil then add the miso paste. Dissolve the paste in the water. Then add in a splash of rice vinegar, any Asian chili sauce, soy sauce, plus 1 tbsp of honey and the mushrooms and let the broth simmer.

In the meantime pan fry up all the veggies except the spinach in sesame oil. Add in all the cooked veggies to the broth and and tofu and stir in.

Then add the noodles and cook in the broth for a minute. Lastly add in the fresh spinach.

Want to add an egg? Go ahead and crack an egg in the broth and cover to make a poached egg in miso broth. That’s it.

Laddle into bowls, top with green onions and chili sauce and enjoy!

Miso Chili Garlic Veggie Ramen Bowl

makes 3 bowls of ramen

Ingredients:

Miso paste – 2-4 tbsp depending on the miso

6 cups water or broth

4 cloves garlic minced

2 inch piece of ginger grated

1 onion thinly sliced

1 bell pepper thinly sliced

Oyster mushrooms as much as you want about 1-2 cups

2-4 hand full of baby spinach

Tofu or eggs

1 tbsp Soy sauce

1 tbsp Asian Chili sauce

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp rice vinegar

1 tsp salt

Oil

1 tbsp sesame oil

Directions:

In a large pot warm 1 tbsp oil. Add the garlic and ginger and shallow fry until garlic is fragrant. Add the water and bring to a low boil. Now add in the miso paste – start with 2 tbsp first and dissolve in the broth. Then add in the Asian sauce, honey, rice vinegar, salt and the mushrooms and let everything simmer in the broth.

While the broth is simmering, in another pan warm 1 tbsp oil with 1 tbsp sesame oil. Add the onions and peppers and cook for 2 minutes until slightly charred. Add the veggies to the broth. Add tofu now if using. Continue to simmer for another minute.

Taste and adjust if needed for extra miso flavor by adding more miso. For more sourness – rice vinegar, and pinch of salt if needed.

Add in the noodles and cook in the broth for 1-2 minutes. Note: If you cook the noodles in the broth the starch from the noodles may make the broth thicker, add more water to thin it out. OR you can cook the noodles separately and then add it to the miso broth. Either way works.

Lastly add in the spinach.

If using eggs, gently crack eggs in the broth. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cover and let the egg poach for 2-3 minutes. Open the lid and get ready to serve ramen.

Gently place the poached egg in each bowl. Laddle the miso veggie ramen into each bowl. Top with green onions and extra chili sauce and serve right away.

Happy Sunday Soup Day 🍜 .