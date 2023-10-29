Caramelized Butternut Squash Salad with Endive and Apples 

Made with sweet butternut squash, crispy apples, fresh endive, nuts and dried fruits all tossed with a creamy balsamic vinaigrette, this is a fabulous salad that is filling and delicious.

A nostalgic recipe

This is a nostalgic recipe as I recalled having it a couple years ago when I met my friend Rose for lunch on a chilly fall afternoon. I had made creamy vegetable soup for lunch and Rose brought this delicious roasted butternut squash salad and an apple galette.

A hearty, filling and delicious salad

With roasted butternut squash all caramelized in the oven and then tossed with crips apples, endive, nuts and dried fruit – this is one outstanding salad on a cool fall-like afternoon. Even better is how filling the salad is making for a wonderful lunch option.

About the recipe

First roast butternut squash with salt, brown sugar and olive oil. This gets them all caramelized and yummy. Then when ready to assemble the salad, layer the squash with endive, an apple thinly sliced, toasted walnuts, dried cranberries, and bleu cheese.

Right before serving the salad drizzle with balsamic vinegar dressing for a flavor rich salad that tastes positively gourmet.

Caramelized Butternut Squash Apple Endive Salad

recipe from Rose

Ingredients:

1lb sliced butternut squash or pumpkin

1 apple thinly sliced. Drizzle apple with lemon juice to prevent them from browning.

2-3 bulbs of endive leaves separated

Toasted walnuts as much as you want

Dried cranberries about 2-3 tbsp

Bleu cheese – or goat cheese

Balsamic vinaigrette – recipe in this link

Directions:

Spread the squash on a baking sheet. Sprinkle salt and pepper, drizzle with olive oil and roast at 425°F for about 15 -20min until the squash is tender. Add 1 tbsp brown sugar to make the squash sweeter if your like – but not needed.

Assemble the salad. In a serving bowl place the squash, endive and apple in concentric circles in the bowl. Or just toss all the ingredients in a bowl together until ready to serve.

Right before serving the salad drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette and serve immediately.

Happy Sunday Salad Day 🥗 !