Thanksgiving in Mexico City, Mexico

Hello, Happy Friday! How was your week? How was your Thanksgiving holiday? I hope you got to hangout with family and friends, relax and just chill a bit? We were in Mexico City for our Thanksgiving break this year. I wonderful relaxing holiday in the beautiful city of Mexico City, 1.5 miles above sea level.

Mexico city, one of the largest cities in the world

Mexico City a vast metropolis of 16 boroughs called Alcaldías, is one of the largest cities in the world with over 17 million residents! The city covers over 500 miles! Let’s just say it’s a big city with fun things to enjoy.

Thanksgiving sunset

With many of Mexico City’s tourist sites all over town and our visit a brief 4 days, we decided to take a more relaxed approach to our holiday and covered just one attraction a day. The rest of the time we relaxed, ate local faire, and did a lot of local ceramic shopping. We saw the Chapultepec Castle, the canals at Xochimilco, the Frida Kahlo Museum, and explored the local bazaars.

Chapultepec Castle

We visited Chapultepec Castle in downtown Mexico City. A castle that was built by Spanish viceroy, Bernardo de Gálvez in 1785. Eventually the castle changed hands and in 1833, the new nation of Mexico decided to create a military academy there.

Did you know the Hapbsburg of Austria once ruled Mexico?

In 1864 the beginning of the Age of Maximilian of Austria a young prince of the Habsburg line became emperor of Mexico. Although he spoke no Spanish, he was approached by Mexican and French agents who believed that a stable monarchy would be the best thing for Mexico.

Maximilian resided at Chapultepec Castle, which he had modernized and rebuilt according to the European standards of luxury with marble floors and fine furniture. His young wife Charlotte was considered to be a Princess of the People who went out of her way to learn about the local culture and languages.

Maximilian’s rule only lasted three years until he was captured and executed by forces loyal to Benito Juarez, the president of Mexico, who maintained he was the legitimate head of Mexico during Maximilian’s reign.

Residence for Presidents

Over the decades many Presidents have made Chapultepec their residence until 1939 when President lazaro Cardena del Rio declared that Chapultepec Castle would become the home of Mexico’s National History Museum. The museum and castle are a popular tourist destination.

Xochimilco

In the southern part of Mexico City are the famous Aztec canals of Xochimilco, the last remnants of a vast water transport system the Aztecs built. Here tourists can ride on colorful gondolas on the canals while food vendors, artisans and mariachi bands float past. The atmosphere is festive and fun and very relaxing!

Frida Kahlo Museum

A mere 30 minutes from Xochimilco is the town of Coyocan where visitors can explore the home of famed Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.

Local artisanal markets

The best part of my trip to Mexico City is our visit to the local markets full of local art and ceramics! A treasure trove of finds for anyone who loves locally made art.

Fun, festive holiday in Mexico City

We had a fabulous relaxing Thanksgiving holiday in Mexico City. The locals are extremely friendly, and the sites are beautiful. Truly a wonderful city to visit to get a flavor of local Mexican culture.

Happy Weekend Everyone!