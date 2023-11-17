Pumpkin puree adds extra goodness to a boxed cake mix in this recipe and turns it into a gourmet tasting pumpkin spice cake.

Store bought cake mix for a quick recipe

I do love a recipe that ‘s quick and easy. With readymade spice cake mix most of the work is done for you making it an easy and quick cake batter. To jazz it up all you do is add in white chocolate, pumpkin puree and evaporated milk and this takes the cake mix into the gourmet level.

3 Easy Steps

In three easy steps you get this amazing white chocolate pumpkin spice cake that looks like something from a bakery.

All the ingredients are easily available – just mix everything together and in as little as 5 minutes the cake batter is ready for baking.

With 5 star reviews the recipe had to be good

This recipe comes from Libby’s brand of foods from their web site www.verybestbaking.com. The web site has loads of recipes using their brand of canned pumpkin. This cake recipe had all 5-star reviews. Folks have been making this cake for years.

“I made this amazing cake for a dinner party I was going to. It was a huge success! Even for people who do not normally like pumpkin. It was easy, delcious and looks so lovely in its presentation. Thank you for a great recipe!” “This Cake not only smells great while baking, it taste great!!!! Moist And Full Of Flavors. I Followed The Recipe Tee; And We Got Not Only A Blue Ribbon, But We Also Won Best Of Show!!!!! Thank You For A Great Cake Recipe.” “I made this cake the first time for Thanksgiving to take to my Daughter’s. Everyone loved it, it was moist and the flavor was wonderful, plus it was even better the day after. I plan on making it again for Christmas.” “This cake is so good that everyone who tastes it asks for the recipe.” “This was my first ever bundt cake and let me tell you it turned out fabulous! It’s super easy and it looks very professional”

Moist, kinda chewy and fragrant

The milk chocolate chips melt in the cake giving a sweet chewy texture. While the pumpkin adds fabulous moistness to a wonderfully fragrant spice cake.

White Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Cake

from Libby’s www.verybestbaking.com/libbys/recipes/white-chip-pumpkin-spice-cake

Ingredients:

1 package (18.25 ounces) spice cake mix

3 large eggs

1 cup LIBBY’S® 100% Pure Pumpkin

2/3 cup (5 fluid-ounce can) NESTLÉ® CARNATION® Evaporated Milk

1/3 cup vegetable oil

2 cups (12-ounce package) Premier White Morsels, divided

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Directions:

Step 1

Preheat oven to 350° F. Grease and flour 12-cup Bundt pan.

Step 2

Combine cake mix, eggs, pumpkin, 2/3 cup evaporated milk and vegetable oil in large mixer bowl. Beat at low speed until moistened. Beat at medium speed for 2 minutes; stir in 1 cup morsels. Pour into prepared Bundt pan.

Step 3

Bake for 40 to 45 minutes or until wooden pick inserted in cake comes out clean. Cool in pan on wire rack for 25 minutes; invert onto wire rack to cool completely.

Step 4

Heat 3 tablespoons evaporated milk in small, heavy-duty saucepan over medium heat just to a boil; remove from heat. Add remaining 1 cup morsels; stir until smooth. Stir in cinnamon. Drizzle half of glaze over cake; serve with remaining glaze.

Serve with tea or coffee for a delightful afternoon treat.

Happy Baking 🍰😋!