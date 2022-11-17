I do love a good pumpkin cake especially at this time of year. This recipe is for a pumpkin coffee cake that is light on the pumpkin, spongey, with a crunchy brown sugar topping, and soft buttery center. Perfect paired with coffee or tea.

Fall inspired dessert 🍁

I had this delicious pumpkin coffee cake at Sea Ranch when we were remote working for a week by the coast. Our friends Dave and Rose were also there for the week when we met for dinner one night and Rose brought a pumpkin coffee cake for dessert.

About the cake

What I love about the cake is the soft buttery streusel in the center and the crunchy version on top. Kinda like a sweet surprise inside and out. Pumpkin and spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger give the cake its supremely delicious taste.











Easy to make

Just mix all the dry ingredients, then mix the wet ingredients. Combine the two and before baking add a layer of streusel in the batter, and then some on top. Delicious on its own or with whipped cream or vanilla ice cream. Give it a try!

Pumpkin Spice Coffee Cake

recipe contributed by Rose

For the cake:

2 cups (254 grams) all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 cup (100 grams) light brown sugar

1/2 cup (100 grams) granulated sugar

1 cup (244 grams) pumpkin puree

1/2 cup (100 grams) vegetable oil

4 ounces (113 grams) sour cream, at room temperature or use full fat Greek yogurt

2 large eggs, beaten

For the streusel:

1/2 cup (100 grams) light brown sugar

1/4 cup (32 grams) all-purpose flour

1/2 cup (60 grams) finely chopped pecans

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3 tablespoons (43 grams) unsalted butter, melted

For the glaze:

1/2 cup (63 grams) powdered sugar, sifted

2 tablespoons maple syrup or lemon juice

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Place parchment paper at the bottom of an 8-inch square pan. Spray the bottom of the paper with nonstick cooking spray.

Make the streusel: In a small bowl, combine all of the streusel ingredients with a fork until crumbly.



Make the cake:

– In a large bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, brown sugar, and granulated sugar.



– In another small bowl, stir together the eggs, pumpkin puree, oil, and sour cream.



– Make a well in the center of the dry ingredients, then pour in the wet ingredients. Gently stir until combined.



– Spoon half of the batter into the prepared pan. Sprinkle with half of the streusel. Spread the remaining batter. Sprinkle with the remaining streusel.



– Bake for 35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Glass and ceramic pans will take longer to bake than metal. Cool for 20 minutes. Remove the cake from the pan and cut into squares.

Make the icing: (optional) In a small bowl combine the sugar and lemon juice until a thick, pourable icing forms. Drizzle over the warm cake. Or just sprinkle powdered sugar over the top.

Serve with tea or coffee, ice cream or whipped cream.







