Good Thursday to you all. Let’s call this a Throwback Thursday type of post. Today I would like to share with you some pictures from an intimate tea I had with a couple of friends back in early March. I wasn’t planning on taking any photos on that afternoon, but couldn’t resist all the vibrant colors of beautiful flowers, fruits and the lovely spread of teatime treats. In hindsight I am so happy I took these cheerful photos. You see, earlier this year my friends Devi and Rose and I had been discussing making 2020 the year that we meet more often even if it was for a simple tea. In an effort to keep our new year’s resolution going Devi invited Rose and I for afternoon tea back in early March and the three of us met over tea and treats. We talked about our families and exchanged stories and recipes and spent a lovely afternoon with dear friends. It was also about the same time that information about the corona virus was in the news but not as serious as a topic as it became immediately after; and we were all in lockdown.

As I look back at these cheerful pictures, it keeps me smiling and staying positive and looking forward to meeting with friends and family over tea again one day soon. Until then here is a look at our simple pre-quarantine tea with friends.

Afternoon Tea with Friends Menu

Chai

Banana bread

Samosas and spiced nuts

Idlis – steamed semolina dumplings

Coconut chutneyand Carrot chutney

Fresh fruit

Have a good day and please be safe and stay healthy 💕.