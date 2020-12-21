JUPITER AND SATURN SO CLOSE THEY APPEAR AS ONE PLANET!
“This evening, on the first day of astronomical winter, you may be able to see a rare phenomenon witnessed when the famous astronomer Galileo Galilei was alive:
Jupiter and Saturn will appear so close to one another in the night sky, the gassy behemoths will look like one star: the Christmas star.
The last time the planets were this close to each other at night, when the sun’s glare didn’t make it impossible to see, was in 1223 — nearly 800 years ago!”https://www.livescience.com/how-to-watch-great-conjunction-jupiter-saturn.html
2 thoughts on “Did You See It? A Once In 800 Year Event!”
Thank you! Saw it but my pic didn’t come out as well. Pretty incredible phenomenon!👍🏽
I missed the sighting. Nice to see you captured the moment. You guys are simply awesome!…Thanks for sharing. 😇