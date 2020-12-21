Just Pictures, Stories From Our Home

Did You See It? A Once In 800 Year Event!

JUPITER AND SATURN SO CLOSE THEY APPEAR AS ONE PLANET!

“This evening, on the first day of astronomical winter, you may be able to see a rare phenomenon witnessed when the famous astronomer Galileo Galilei was alive:

Jupiter and Saturn will appear so close to one another in the night sky, the gassy behemoths will look like one star: the Christmas star.

The last time the planets were this close to each other at night, when the sun’s glare didn’t make it impossible to see, was in 1223 — nearly 800 years ago!”

https://www.livescience.com/how-to-watch-great-conjunction-jupiter-saturn.html

