Hi Folks, are you swimming in garden cucumbers yet? Looking for ways to use up all your bounty of cucumbers? Pickles are a great way to preserve these garden fresh vegetables.. And how easy it is to pickle, it crazy easy!

About the recipe

My eldest daughter made these dill pickles from cucumbers she grew in her hydroponic Lettucgrow garden. Her Father’s Day gift to her Dad were these homemade pickles 🥰💙.







Love & Lemons. A beautiful Food Blog

The recipe is from vegetarian food blog Loveandlemons and best selling vegetarian cookbook authors Jeanine and Jack. The recipe is so easy that all you do is cut the cucumbers, fill the jars and add some goodies like peppercorns, garlic, and herbs. Then make the brine with water, vinegar, salt and sugar. Pour over the veggies and chill!

In fact the recipe is so easy that to look like it took a lot of work, you have to package it right. Because you know its all in the presentation LOL!!

For more fresh and delicious vegetarian recipes check out the blog Lovea&lemons. Below is the recipe for easy and delicious dill pickles from Love & Lemons.

Dill Pickles

Recipe from Loveandlemons https://www.loveandlemons.com/dill-pickles-recipe/

Ingredients:

12 to 14 Persian cucumbers or 8 to 10 pickling cucumbers

4 garlic cloves, halved

2 teaspoons mustard seeds

2 teaspoons peppercorns

a few good-sized dill sprigs, per jar

2 cups water

2 cups distilled white vinegar

¼ cup cane sugar

2 tablespoons sea salt

Directions

To make dill pickle spears, slice the cucumbers lengthwise into quarters. To make dill pickle chips, thinly slice them horizontally.

Divide the cucumbers among 4 (8-ounce) or 2 (16-ounce) jars. Divide the garlic, mustard seeds, peppercorns, and dill sprigs among each jar.

Heat the water, vinegar, sugar, and salt in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the sugar and salt dissolve, about 1 minute. Let cool slightly and pour over the cucumbers. Set aside to cool to room temperature, then store the pickles in the fridge.

Pickle spears will be lightly pickled in 2 days, but their best flavor will start to develop around day 5 or 6. Pickle chips will be lightly pickled in 1 day, and will become more flavorful every day after that. Store in the fridge for several weeks.

