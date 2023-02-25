Verve’s Orange Cardamom Yogurt Granola Parfait

Such a delicious recipe this is and the easiest to whip up. Creamy yogurt is flavored with cardamom and orange zest with a hint of powdered sugar to make a delicious yogurt granola parfait.

The inspiration

We are huge fans of Verve Coffee. We love their coffee and their coffee shops that are always cheerful, airy and friendly.

Verve Coffee Roasters in Santa Cruz, California If you are a fan of Verve’s out of this world coffee and want to see where their amazing coffee is roasted, head on over to Santa Cruz, California.

Verve’s yogurt granola parfait

One of their signature eats is their yogurt granola parfait. It’s always on their menu no matter the time of day or time of year.

What makes this yogurt parfait so good? It’s the flavors in the yogurt – cardamom and orange 🍊. Plain yogurt is lightly sweetened with the delicate fragrance of cardamom and orange.

The yogurt is placed on top of raspberry preserves and then topped with granola. How beautiful does that look? And it tastes fabulous too.

Here is a recipe for cardamom orange yogurt parfait with inspiration from our Verve Coffee shops.

Orange Cardamom Yogurt Granola Parfait

makes 2 parfaits

Ingredients:

1 cup Plain yogurt of your choice

4 tsp powdered sugar

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

2 tsp orange zest plus 1 tbsp orange juice

2 tbsp raspberry preserves

4 tbsp granola – any brand

Directions:

In a small bowl place the plain yogurt. Add the powdered sugar, cardamom, orange zest and orange juice. Mix together until creamy and well mixed.

Get ready to assemble the parfait: In 2 glasses place 2-3 tsp of preserves at the bottom. Evenly distribute the yogurt on top of the preserves. Then top the yogurt with 2 tbsp granola each. Cover and place in refrigerator until ready to eat.

Yogurt granola parfait does not do well overnight, so make it and have it the same day for an afternoon snack or a healhtyish late night dessert 🍨.

Happy Weekend!





