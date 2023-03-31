Chai latte a warming drink made with chai spices and lightly sweetened is a delicious coffee drink that can easily be made at home.

What is chai latte?

Chai latte is all the rage nowadays, can you believe I have yet to try it? Until now, when my friend Rose told me she’s been making chai latte at home with the chai spice I’d given her. Really? I had to give this “It” drink a try.

Okay, I must confess I had no idea what a chai latte was. Rose mentioned that it’s a very popular drink at coffee shops and she’d started making it at home to enjoy. I straight up asked her “What is chai latte?” To which she explained that it’s basically coffee with chai spices and half/half or milk that’s topped with frothed milk – just like a latte but with chai spices.

Here’s the thing you can even make this drink with black tea as well. Same process, brew black tea with chai spices then add milk and top with frothed milk.

Chai Latte Two Ways

Since I hadn’t had chai latte until I tried making it at home, I thought let me try making it both ways – one with coffee and one with tea. I made a cup with black tea, chai spice, and milk, and another cup with coffee, chai spice, and milk.

Both had hot milk and then were drizzled with agave nectar and topped with frothed milk. Then Hitesh and I did a taste test 😁.

I liked the black tea version and Hitesh liked the coffee version 😁.

Either way – chai late with coffee or chai latte with black tea, you can’t go wrong with this aromatic drink. With fragrant chai spices, warm milk, slightly sweet and frothy on top this is a great pick me up on a lazy afternoon.

Chai Latte Two Ways

coffee recipe contributed by Rose, tea recipe by me

With coffee

Brew 2 cups coffee with 1 tsp chai spice blend. Add this brew to 2 cups. Add warm milk, and drizzle with agave syrup. Using a frother froth milk until fluffy. Pour the froth into the mugs. Serve warm.

With Black Tea

Boil 2 cups water and pour into 2 mugs. Add 2 bags black tea in each mug. Add 1/2 tsp chai spice in each mug and let the tea steep for 1 minute.

Add the milk to the tea and warm through. Remove the tea bags. Drizzle with agave nectar or honey. Froth some milk and top both the mugs with the frothy milk. Serve warm.





