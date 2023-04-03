Spring Recipes in Celebration of Passover, Good Friday and Easter

It’s a busy week with so many observances including Passover, Good Friday, and Easter. To celebrate spring and all things fresh here are a few spring-inspired recipes that showcase the season’s fresh veggies.

Brunch

Hosting a family brunch? These delicious and flavor packed egg and vegetable dishes are sure to be a hit.

Salads

I do love a good hearty lunchtime salad. With lots of fresh veggies, pungent cheeses, fruits, nuts and seeds all tossed in a fabulous vinaigrette these are sure to get you in the spring time mood.

Cocktails and Mocktails

These refreshing drinks use in season citrus to add pizzaz to any drink on your menu.

First Course: Appetizers

Easy to a little work, these appetizers are fun. My favorite is the carrot tart, so beautiful to look at and delicious 🥕.

Second Course: Soups

Bring spring to your dinner table with these warm and delicious vegetable soups.

Main Course. Pastas, Pot Pie, Tacos, Fried Rice and More

With an array of choices for delicious vegetarian main courses, here is a sampling of a few of my favorites that are festive and delicious.

Fourth Course: Dessert

These desserts not only taste great, they look great too. Topped with spring flowers or with fresh berries, they’re sure to end your meal on a happy note.

The Perfect Ending. Coffee and Tea

End your dinner with these warming drinks perfect on a chilly spring day.

Wishing you Happy Passover, Good Friday and Happy Easter 🪺🌿!