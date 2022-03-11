Hello and Happy Friday! Today I’d like to share a recipe for coconut orange crumble. Like coconut? Like orange? Think of this as a cross between a macaroon and orange marmalade but in a crumble form. And for those of you who don’t eat eggs, this one’s for you too.

About the recipe

I made this coconut crumble for a dinner we were invited to at friends Sharada and Kishor’s home to celebrate many things we were thankful for. It was a a fun gathering with good friends, good food, heartfelt sentiments, and sweet desserts ❤️😋🍰.

My original intent was to make coconut bars, but the crumble was too soft to cut. Maybe because I added a splash of orange liqueur in the jam? Or could be that the addition of coconut in the dough made it so the dough didn’t bind as well? No matter, because as a crumble it was outstanding!

Coconut and Orange a Heavenly combination

Basically I took my friend Rose’s jam bar recipe and added over a cup of shredded coconut to the dough. I then spread a generous amount of orange marmalade for the flavor base, and baked for 45 minutes. The result is a buttery crumble that’s soft and gooey. It’s crunchy on top, coconuty, buttery, and moist with lots of orange flavor.

A fabulous sweet orange dessert that’s even better with a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top. Give it a try!

Coconut Orange Crumble

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups shredded coconut

2 sticks (8 ounces) unsalted butter, softened or leave out the night before

3/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 cup orange marmalade

2 tbsp orange liqueur

Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting (optional)

Cook’s Notes: Any jam can be used in these bars. Try it with blackberry apricot or cherry just to name a few.

Directions:

Step 1: In a medium bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder, shredded coconut, and salt.



Using an electric mixer, beat the butter and sugar at low speed until combined. Add the vanilla and continue to mix in.

Next add the dry ingredients and beat at low speed until a soft dough forms.



Step 2 Halve the dough and form into logs. Wrap the dough in plastic and refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour.

Step 3 : After 1 hour, preheat the oven to 350° and butter an 8 1/2-by-11-inch glass baking dish.

After 1 hour, preheat the oven to 350° and butter an 8 1/2-by-11-inch glass baking dish. Working over the baking dish, coarsely shred 1 log of dough on the large holes of a box grater, evenly distributing the dough in the baking dish. Gently pat the dough so its slightly flattened,

Step 4 Microwave the marmalade for a few seconds to make it easier to spread. To the jam mix in 2 tbsp of orange liqueur. Using a spoon, dollop the jam over the dough and gently spread in an even layer.

Step 5 Grate the second log of dough on top.

Step 6 : Bake for about 40-45 minutes, turning the baking dish around at the half way point. The crumble is done when the pastry is golden all over and the jam is slightly bubbling on the edges.

Step 6 Dust with powdered sugar and grate orange zest on top. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.