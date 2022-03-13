Here is a recipe for a delicious salad that’s loaded with hearty vegetables such as beets, asparagus, radish and spinach. Add in an egg and you’ve got a delicious wholesome lunch that’s supremely healthy.

About the recipe

This wholesome salad was brought by my friend Shalini when she came over for an impromptu lunch before she left town to see her parents back in England. For our lunch I made a hearty Indian spread with chana masala – Indian spiced chickpeas in tomato gravy, naan, and mixed vegetable vermicelli pilaf. Our dessert was fresh orange, grapes and dried fruits, and our friend Rose who joined us brought homemade lemon bars. And I brewed ginger honey black tea to accompany it all.

On the menu:

Beets asparagus radish salad

Chana masala

Vermicelli upma

Fresh fruit, nuts and dried fruit

Lemon bars

Tea

Beet Asparagus Radish Salad

Shalini’s beet asparagus salad was our first course. The salad is a mixture of sweet beets with crunchy radish, blanched asparagus, sharp green onion, and feta. Shalini had mixed all the veggies with lemon dressing beforehand, and then right before serving she tossed them all with baby spinach.

Make ahead salad

This is a great make-ahead salad as the veggie mix can be left in the fridge, then when ready to serve just toss with fresh spinach and plate. If you want you could leave out the spinach and serve this as a side dish too.

To make it easier on yourself pick up cooked beets from the grocery store to save time. Blanch the asparagus to keep them crisp yet cooked tender inside. The rest it just letting them all sit together in the marinade until ready to serve. Here is a recipe for a hearty salad courtesy of my friend Shalini.

Asparagus Beets and Radish Salad

recipe contributed by Shalini

Ingredients:

10 Asparagus spears

Beets – 1 large beet cooked and cut into cubes

1-2 Radish thinly sliced

1 green onion thinly sliced

Feta cheese as much as you want

Baby spinach leaves for serving

Lemon dressing: Juice of 1 lemon, 1/4 tsp mustard, 4 tbsp olive oil, salt and pepper to taste. Whisk everything together. Set aside.

Directions:

Blanch the asparagus. Cut asparagus into bite size pieces. Cook in boiling water for 2-3 minutes. Then dunk it in ice water and drain.

Place the cooked asparagus, beets, and radish in a bowl. Add the lemon dressing and mix in. Top with feta cheese cubes. Cover and place in refrigerator until ready to serve.

When you are ready to plate, mix the beet and asparagus salad with baby spinach and serve right away.



Happy Sunday!