Avocado Corn Salad in Lettuce Cups

Ready for a delicious and eclectic salad? This one is kinda Mexican, kinda Asian, and is served inside lettuce cups. Think Mexican avocado salad with a dash of spicy Siracha hot sauce. Easy and delicious give this multi cultural salad a try!

About the recipe

I discovered this wonderful salad at my cousin Meera’s place when we were over for a bbq, grilling evening last fall. On our vegetarian bbq menu were veggie burgers, paneer skewers, grilled pineapple and this delicious avocado salad.

I remember as I was about take a spoon full Meera instructed me to put it inside the lettuce cups she had placed right beside it. Drizzled with splashes of siracha or any Asian hot sauce, this makes for an outstanding first course. You get the crunch of iceberg lettuce, sweet corn and avocado salad all with the spicy kick of hot sauce. Really delicious on a warm day or on a cool day to warm you up.

Here is a recipe for a quick and easy avocado salad courtesy of cousin Meera.

Me and Meera

Avocado Salad in Lettuce Cups

recipe contributed by Meera

Ingredients



1 pint cherry tomatoes cut in half

1 small onion thinly sliced

1 cup roasted corn

2-3 avocados cut into small chunks then drizzled with lemon juice

Few sprigs of cilantro finely chopped

Some fresh spinach finely cut

1/2 tsp cumin powder

Salt and pepper

Dash of olive oil

Juice of 1 fresh lemon

Ice berg lettuce separated into lettuce cups

Siracha sauce or any Asian hot sauce you prefer

Directions:

Place all the salad ingredients (not the hot sauce or lettuce) in a bowl and toss together. Let it sit for 15 minutes for the flavors to meld.

Serve along side iceberg lettuce cups and hot sauce.