Fun Stuff in Berlin. Flea Market & A Neighborhood Art Studio 🎨

After visiting historical sites in Berlin for a few days we were ready for something lighthearted – enter this visit to a local flea market.

Flea Market at Schöneberg

I have to give a shout out to my new son-in-law who found this flea market for me 🥰 and my daughter. He knows how much we love local markets.

This flea market in Schoneberg was so much fun! We had no idea what we were going to buy 😄 but half the fun is just perusing!

Look what Sri bought!

My daughter Sri bought a painting drawn in 1969!

I found a beautiful tea cup and saucer made in Germany ☕️

For a fun detour from the historical attractions in Berlin, look for local flea markets that are held on various days of the week in different neighborhoods. You never know what treasure you’ll find!

Now onto ice cream

After our flea market excursion we walked towards a popular ice cream parlor called Jone’s in the Schoneberg neighborhood. Folks this was a very fun stroll. Their ice cream is delicious and they make it right there in the back.

As we are strolling the streets of Schoneberg , what do I stumble upon? An artist painting in his studio!

Of course the family was walking way ahead of me with a purpose in mind – ice cream! I on the other hand stopped to see an artist painting through an open window.

Sri saw me and came to ask what I was looking at – “See, he’s painting a portrait.” The artist saw us and invited us in! Without hesitation we walked through the door! Maybe a bad idea since the family had walked off a while ago.

Inside the studio

The artist shared with us that the portrait he was working on of two girls was commissioned by a family who wanted a Christmas scene depicted of their two daughters from a family photograph.

While we were chatting with the artist, guess who found us? Our family noticed we were not visible and backtracked – imagine their perplexed faces 🤔😄 to see us inside the studio.

A very cool art studio

The studio as it turns out is an old abandoned Greek restaurant, hence lots of old restaurant equipment were piled up all over the room and hallway. But the artist had made his studio look as cool as ever.

Stroll the local neighborhoods – you never know what you’ll stumble upon