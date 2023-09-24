White Peach and Pinto Beans Salad

This salad is exactly as it sounds, a simple salad made with juicy sweet white peaches and pinto beans that’s the fastest salad you’ll make.

The recipe

Juicy sweet white peaches and nectarines are in abundance at the farmer’s market. Yes surely we can eat them straight up, but when they start ripening too fast I like to add them in a salad. They add wonderful sweetness and taste extra special with a sweet balsamic vinegar. To give the salad some heft I also add pinto beans, that way I can I can get a bit of protein in my salad too.

Simple White Peach Salad with Pinto Beans

Ingredients:

1 – 2 white peaches cut into chunks

1 bag of salad greens

1 can pinto beans rinsed and drained (you can use the entire can or 1/2 cup)

1 small onion thinly sliced

Parmesan cheese or Gouda cheese to your liking

Balsamic vinegar

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Directions:

Place all the veggies, fruit and pinto beans in a salad bowl. Drizzle with 2 tbsp of balsamic vinegar and 2 tbsp of olive oil. Lightly sprinkle with salt and pepper. Toss the salad until all the ingredients are evenly coated with the vinegar and olive oil. Top with cheese if using and serve right away.