Drive Back Home from Sea Ranch and Champagne Tasting in Sonoma 🍾

After a wonderful relaxing Labor Day weekend at Sea Ranch we headed home on Monday morning. We drove on the coast and then chose to cut across Sonoma wine country via Guernville to head home; instead of driving through Marin and San Francisco which is the route we took when we came up to Sea Ranch.

A parallel route home with a different view – this time of vineyards and wine country.

Drive down the coast

Look at these views! The drive down the coast is just as spectacular as heading up north up the coast.

Look at that car down the mountain, that’s where we are heading.

Taking hwy 116 via Guernville and Sonoma wine country

We took Hwy 116 that cuts through inland via the wine county town of Geurnville and Sonoma, and hugs the Russian River all the way to Hwy 101 and beyond. Lots of folks were kayaking on the river on this hot Labor Day weekend. Beautiful cabins and homes line the Russian River, and of course vineyards for miles and miles.

Korbel Champagne Cellars

Korbel Champagne Cellars is on Hwy 116, a hundred year old winery that offers champagne tastings and a fabulous deli and cafe where one can grab an al fresco lunch.

Lunch at the winery

The deli offers a wide array of salads and sandwiches along with cheese and crackers, locally made spirits, shrubs, and of course wine! We had a harvest salad, veggie goat cheese sandwich, a charcuterie board and house made lemonade. We sat among the redwoods and enjoyed a fabulous lunch.

Had to do Champagne tasting!

Of course, we had to champagne tasting! I’ve done so many wine tastings, but I haven’t done champagne tasting yet. I was so excited to try five of Korbel’s champagne styles.

One varietal called Natural gets served at the White House every four years during the inauguration! I loved their rosé champagne. We got both 🥂.

Heading home after a fabulous quick wine country experience.

I hope you enjoyed our three-day holiday at Sea Ranch and our drive through Sonoma wine country.

Wishing you a relaxing weekend 🥂.