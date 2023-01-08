Ginger garlic corn soup is a creamy Asian inspired soup that is easy to make and delicious. With lots of corn, ginger, garlic, onions, fresh herbs and coconut milk, this is a wonderful soup that’s packed with flavor. Think of it like a warm wintery soup with a spring like feel.

About the recipe

What makes this soup perfect on a chilly wintery evening is the ginger, fresh ginger adds its wonderful warming sensation to the soup making it perfect for our cold nights ahead. Add fresh herbs to give the soup its “Looks like spring” colour and flavour.

This recipe is one I picked up from the Williams Sonoma catalog which arrived in the mail and featured chef Melissa King’s Coconut corn soup. Okay, I must admit her directions were very complicated and long and maybe my soup would have tastes different if I followed her directions; but I decided to go the easy route and made the soup my way with frozen corn and it tasted amazing.

Easy to make

All you do is saute onions until slightly browned. Then I added in dried red chilies for smoky flavor and heat – this is optional. Once the onions are browned add the ginger and garlic. Then add corn (fresh or frozen) and cook with water until the corn is cooked. Blend into a creamy texture and stir in coconut milk.

Serve garnished with hot sauce and mint/cilantro garnish and it’s the easiest soup with stupendous results, and the soup is even more easy to make in the Instapot! Give it a try!

Ginger Garlic Corn Soup

with inspiration from Coconut corn soup by Melissa King on Williams Sonoma.com

with a few modifications

Ingredients:

2-3 cups fresh or frozen corn

2 large yellow onions thinly sliced

2 inch piece ginger peeled and grated

4 garlic cloves minced

Salt and pepper

3 cups water

Oil

1 can coconut milk

2-3 dried red chili (optional)

Fresh cilantro, mint, pepita seeds or sunflower seeds or pistachios and chili oil for garnish

Directions:

In the instapot in the saute function warm 2 tbsp olive oil. To the oil add the onions and red chilis if using. Cook until onions are tender and slightly browned. Then add the ginger and garlic and shallow fry for a few seconds until their fragrance is released.

To the onion mixture add the corn plus 3 cups water, salt to taste and black pepper. Switch the setting to pressure cook and cook for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes let the soup sit and cool naturally.

When the instapot has released all its pressure take out the red chilies and set side. In batches, blend the corn soup into a creamy texture. Pour into a pot and place on the stovetop.

To the creamy corn soup add coconut milk and warm through into a simmer. Taste and adjust for salt. Soup is ready.

Serve topped with chives and finely chopped mint, cilantro and toasted sunflower seeds or pepita seeds or roasted pistachios.

Happy Sunday Soup Day!

